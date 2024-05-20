Tenkasi, Tirunelveli administrations take measures to handle rain

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In view of possible heavy rains, the Tenkasi district administration on Sunday released emergency contact numbers for the public to report rain-related incidents. In a statement, the district administration said that a red alert has been sounded for Tenkasi and precautionary measures are being taken to handle any possible untoward situation. A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the district collectorate, which can be contacted by the public at 04633 290548 or 1077, read the release.



"For the safety of people residing in low-lying areas, 19 relief camps with all basic amenities have been set up. The water inflow to all the reservoirs of this district is being monitored by the water resources department. Tourists are banned from taking bath in waterfalls and dams. Village Administrative Officers (VAO) and their assistants have been asked to remain at their respective villages to handle any situation," added the release.



Further, the officials of revenue, water resources, rural development, police, highway, health, animal husbandry and agriculture departments, and fire and rescue services personnel, are on standby for rescue operations. It may be noted that despite a red alert, Tenkasi did not receive heavy rainfall till 7 pm on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force deployed 90 personnel in Tirunelveli. The forest department had already banned access for tourists to Manimuthar waterfalls, Thalaiyanai and Manjolai hills, until further orders. The public should avoid waterbodies, as flash floods are likely, and beaches as the waves will be rough along the shores. People can contact 9498794987 to report dangling electrical cables or power outages. The district administration can be contacted for any rain-related incidents at 1077, the Tirunelveli district administration said.