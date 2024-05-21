Ariyalur rape case: Kin of victim say justice elusive

ARIYALUR: Seven years after the rape and murder of a 16-year-old pregnant Dalit girl from Ariyalur, only one of the four accused was convicted for rape and murder by the district Fast Track Mahila Court last month.

The verdict has shocked the family members of the victim who expressed their displeasure with the investigation and verdict sentencing the main accused, a Hindu Munnani functionary, to a life term. The family told TNIE they would file an appeal in the Madras High Court.

The girl’s rape and murder shocked the state when her body was found bound and dumped in a well on January 14, 2017. Her family had reported her missing two weeks earlier but alleged that police had not immediately registered a case. On January 15, 2017, police arrested the main accused, aged 24 at the time, and three of his friends under the POCSO Act and other sections.

Police said the girl, belong to the Paraiyar community (SC), had been in love with the main accused, who hailed from the neighbouring village, and belongs to the Vanniyar community (MBC). He raped her multiple times and promised to marry her. When she became pregnant and demanded he marry her, he refused on the basis of her caste.

It was alleged that on December 29, 2016, the youth kidnapped the girl, sexually assaulted and murdered her with the help of a 28-year-old youth, tied her hands with her innerwear and rope, weighted the body with a stone, and disposed of it in a well. His other two friends were accused of helping him destroy evidence.

After protests were held alleging lack of proper investigation in the case, it was transferred to the CB-CID and a special public prosecutor, S Abiraman, was appointed to try the case. The trial began in July 2019.