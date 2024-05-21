Chennai Techie falls prey to cyber fraud, police arrests two

CHENNAI: In two separate cases, a 41-year-old techie and a 23-year-old woman lost several lakhs of rupees to cyber fraudsters and cases have been booked by Avadi and Chennai police respectively.

According to police, Katupakkam resident Karthik (41) got embroiled in a ‘stock trading group’ through Facebook.

After establishing contact with him, a person called “Joshitha Varshney ‘’ sent him a link on WhatsApp. Karthik was given an “institutional account” through which he traded and earned some profit.

The group then introduced him to intraday and block trade, and later asked Karthik to pay Rs 27 lakh as fee from the profit. This practice continued and the complainant eventually sent a total of Rs 1.36 crore to several accounts of the scamsters, police said. Acting on his complaint, police arrested V Rameshkumar (38) from Pallikaranai and A Arun from Ranipet district for conning Karthik.

In the second case, Choolaimedu resident K Reha (23) lost a sum of Rs 2.27 lakh to a conman who allegedly promised to get her a job in an IT major. This was after she uploaded her resume on a job portal.

The scamster who got in touch with her asked her to send money through UPI under the guise of offer fees, registration fees and others. On realising that it was a scam and she had lost money, Reha complained to the police who are investigating.