High footfall at 25 health and wellness centres, residents demand opening of 11 more

TIRUCHY: The Health and Wellness (H&W) centers in Tiruchy have become popular residents, registering significant footfall daily.

With this the demand has grown to open eleven more H&W centers which await allotment of medical officers and supporting staff to commence operation.

Currently, the city hosts 25 H&W centres, which serve as auxiliary units of 18 urban primary health centres (UPHC).

"We are regularly monitoring the attendance in these centres opened in June last year. These centres offer medical consultation, first aid and other services to 70-100 patients daily. They operate from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, with evening hours witnessing a surge in patients," a senior health official said, adding efforts are under way to open the remaining 11 centers.

"Although 36 H&W Centers were completed last year, we received only 25 doctors, preventing us from opening 11 centers. We expect to receive 11 more doctors this year, which will allow us to fully operationalize all 36 centers," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, these centers have become popular among residents, particularly senior citizens and the poor.

"I used to need an auto to reach the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for check-ups. Having a centre in the neighbourhood saves on transportation costs, which is crucial for people like us," said Gnanashanker N, a physically challenged diabetic patient from Kora Street.

R Kalaivanan, a mason from Anthoniyar Kovil Street, shared similar sentiments. "If our children got sick, we had to go to MGMGH, which often meant losing a day’s work. The H&W centres help avoid this, referring us to GH only if necessary.

However, those residing near 11 H&W centres, which are yet to be opened, have demanded the corporation to come up with temporary fix like opening these centres with the existing number of doctors.

"We request officials to consider changing shifts or other strategies to open all 36 centres. A temporary fix until more doctors arrive would greatly benefit many," said Murugappa from Babu Chetti Street, where the H&W centre remains unopened due to the shortage of doctors.