‘Low-lying’ live wire takes minor’s life in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric wire that ran over his house’s terrace in Villupuram on Sunday. Another seven-year-old boy suffered severe injuries in the incident. Residents alleged that the live wires were low-lying while Tangedco officials stated that they were within the limit.

Rajkumar’s son Kishore Raghav and Sivakumar’s son Krithvik, both residents of Rajan Nagar in Viratikuppam road, were playing on top of the under-construction house on Sunday when they accidentally touched the power line.

Kishore died on the spot while Krithvik was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. Villupuram West police have filed a case and further probe is on.