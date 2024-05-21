Nilgiris records 449.2 mm average rainfall in a day

NILGIRIS: A total of 449.2 millimetre rainfall was recorded across the Nilgiris district in the last 24 hours ending on Monday 7am.

According to a release from the Nilgiris district administration, out of the 449.2mm, Pandalur received the highest rainfall of 56 mm and Geddai received 2 mm, which is the lowest in the district.

While O-Vally received 43 mm, Upper Bhavani 30 mm, Kil Kotagiri 32 mm, Kodanad 27 mm,Glenmorgan 37 mm and Naduvattam 28mm.

However, Udagai and Coonoor, which had received considerable rain in the last one week, received only 7.4 mm and 10.5 mm, respectively on Sunday.

