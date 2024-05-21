Online fraudsters cheat Vellore woman of Rs 6.72 lakh

VELLORE: District Cyber Crime police warned the public to be cautious of online scammers who extort money from individuals under the pretext of being associated with an Andhra Pradesh youth making videos as a stunt philanthropist.

The social media personality, Harsha Sai, uses his acts of generosity, in a self-aggrandising fashion, to amass a huge following across several states.

The police said that a 46-year-old woman from Vidhisatchipuram recently came across a social media post by a group, claiming to be associated with Harsha. She contacted the group using a link provided and was subsequently approached via WhatsApp by the individuals who promised to offer her financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

The suspects then started requesting money under various pretexts, including a claim that Rs 8.21 lakh had been credited to her bank account, for which she needed to pay the Goods and Services Tax. The woman reportedly ended up transferring them Rs 6,72,787. Upon realising that no money had been credited to her account in return, she reported the incident through the cyber crime web portal. The district cyber crime division registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Cyber crime officials noted that scammers had exploited Harsha's popularity to commit online fraud by creating bogus websites to steal the victims' credentials related to financial transactions. Genuine benefactors do not ask for payments such as application fees, the officials said, urging the public to verify the authenticity of the websites in contention while applying for assistance.