Raaja music centre to come up at IIT-M

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will set up a music learning and research centre in association with music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

On Monday, the composer laid the foundation stone for the ‘IITM - Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research’.

The stone was laid at the inauguration ceremony of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) hosted by IIT-M.

Speaking at the event, IIT-M director V Kamakoti said, “Lot of technology goes into music composing and to make our youth aware of our rich cultural heritage, we need a lot of innovations too. The centre will bring music and technology together. IIT-M is the first IIT in the country to introduce sports quota and I have plans to introduce ‘culture quota’. I strongly believe that creative and artistic persons should be given an opportunity to study in IIT.”

Governor of Tripura Indrasena Reddy Nallu was present. Speaking at the occasion, Ilaiyaraaja said there has not been another Mozart even after two centuries. “I wish this centre produces 200 new Ilaiyaraajas,” he said.

IIT-M officials said skill development programmes and certification courses on music will be taken up along with the design and analysis of musical instruments at the centre.