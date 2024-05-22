Rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Many districts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive sharp showers, with Azhiyar in Coimbatore recording the highest rainfall of 15 cm in the last 24 hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), here, Thirumoorthi Dam and Amaravathy Dam--both in Tiruppur district, received 14 cm and 12 cm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Wednesday.

Various places in districts including Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore and Sivaganga received sharp showers.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar districts on Thursday.