Tamil Nadu: 81-cm rain pounds Namakkal in 12 hrs, Salem gets 79 cm

NAMAKKAL: Torrential rain lashed Namakkal and Salem districts resulting in flooding and significant disruption of life in several areas. In the 12 hours ending at 6 am on Tuesday, Namakkal recorded a staggering 812.1mm of rain, while Salem recorded 790.4mm of rain. The downpour was particularly intense at Rasipuram in Namakkal, which recorded 103 mm of rain in a short period. Twelve houses were damaged in rain related incidents in the town. District Collector S Uma visited the affected area to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts.

“Anaipalayam village, located in a low-lying area, has canals constructed by the highway department to drain surplus water. However, the canals were clogged due to accumulation of silt, resulting in water stagnation,” the collector told TNIE.

“Upon receiving information about the water stagnation, we immediately arranged three earthmovers to clear the obstructions and ensure the rainwater could drain without delay.” she added.

“The 12 houses impacted by the flooding have been thoroughly cleaned, and the residents have been temporarily relocated to a nearby temple,” said Uma.

“We have applied bleaching powder in these areas to prevent mosquito breeding and are providing protected drinking water and food to the affected people. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blockages in the highway department’s drainage system.” the collector added.

In addition to the immediate relief measures, the municipality is also focusing on preventing disease outbreaks, particularly dengue fever. Given that Namakkal recorded around five dengue cases in May, the municipality is implementing comprehensive dengue preventive measures. These include fumigation and mosquito control activities to ensure the health and safety of the residents.