Uthukuli pond in Tamil Nadu overflows for first time in 52 years

TIRUPPUR: A 36-acre pond in Uthukuli near Kunnathur got filled with rainwater after 52 years in Tiruppur district. This prompted District Collector T Christuraj and revenue officials to inspect the pond on Tuesday morning.

According to an official release, for the past few days, heavy rain lashed several parts of Tiruppur. In the last 24 hours, 118.70 mm rainfall was recorded. Avinashi taluk alone accounted for 24 mm and Uthukuli recorded 13 mm. Based on the rainfall and water flow, the Kurichi pond received a massive flow of water in its recorded history.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurichi milk producers cooperative society - secretary K VijayaKumar said, “This is a large pond spreading over 36 acres located along Gobichettipalayam Road near Kunnathur. It is connected by streams from small ponds. For the past two days, there was severe rain and all small ponds were filled. Excess water overflowed and along with water from catchment areas, increased flow into the pond. As a result, the entire pond got filled and water started overflowing. Several people said the last time the pond over flowed was in 1972. We felt it was auspicious and conducted puja and lit a lamp on Monday night.”

Kurichi panchayat president K Balan said, “The pond used to get filled by rain water every few years. Ten years ago, the pond got almost filled, but still many areas were barren. This is the first time, in my memory, the pond was filled and water overflowed. The pond is surrounded by 16 small villages and I believe this will increase the ground water table and this could boost the irrigation near the pond and other areas.”

An official from the district administration said, ”The pond doesn’t come under the control of PWD department, its jurisdiction falls within Village Panchayat. Agriculture officials said Uthukuli and Kunnathur get less rain. Local revenue officials said the pond didn’t get completely filled for five decades. But we got information from the elderly farmers and revenue officials who have confirmed the pond was filled after a gap of more than five decades. This prompted the visit of Tiruppur district collector T Christuraj and revenue officials in the morning.”