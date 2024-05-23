Activists, political parties pay homage to victims of 2018 anti-Sterlite firing

THOOTHUKUDI : Marking the sixth anniversary of the infamous Thoothukudi police firing, when 15 people were killed during the anti-Sterlite protest in 2018, various outfits including the DMK paid floral tributes to the victims, here on Wednesday.

DMK North District secretary and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, along with the party cadre, paid homage to the portraits of the 15 deceased at the party office on Ettayapuram road.

Members of the Anti-Sterlite People’s Federation garlanded the images of the 15 civilians who died in the police firing at Arockiyanathapuram, and raised slogans to dismantle the defunct plant and establish a memorial for the victims. They also called for criminal action to be initiated against the erring police and revenue department officers who were indicted for the firing by the Aruna Jagadeesan committee.

Headed by activists M Krishnamoorthy, Merina Prabhu and Kebiston, people paid homage to six of the deceased — Jansi, Antony Selvaraj, Glaston, Barathraj, Snowlin and Karthick, at their graves and consoled the affected families. They also raised digital banners across the town to pay homage to the deceased.