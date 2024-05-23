Govt offices in Chennai to relocate as CMRL work leads to cracks in building

CHENNAI: A building owned by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust on TP Scheme Road in Raja Annamalaipuram has developed multiple cracks after Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s tunnel boring operations began in December last year.

The building has been rented out to The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd (TNUIFSL) and Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC). TNUIFSL is now preparing to shift its operations to the CMRL office in Nandanam due to the damage. TNIFMC is likely to move out as well.

The two-storey building comprises TNUIFSL office on the ground floor and TNIFMC office on the first floor. When TNIE visited the building, cracks were visible on the structure. A portion of the false ceiling had been torn apart for inspections.

PWD officials who inspected the building submitted a report in February stating that the ‘settlement failure’ of the building is “mainly due to the CMRL tunnel boring operations,” official sources confirmed to TNIE. The report also said it would not be ideal for the restoration of the building considering its age and that it would be best to find other alternatives.

The lateral movement of the sandy bed beneath the foundation is said to have disrupted the support of certain columns (in this case, the south east corner of the building) which resulted in a ‘settlement’ of the foundation, where one portion of the building settles down to a depth, causing cracks.