Power show: Sirai Sandhai clocks Rs 40,000 sale

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has set up a prison bazaar, ‘Sirai Sandhai’, at Tangedco’s headquarters in Anna Salai, Chennai. The bazaar will be open till Friday.

A total of 101 items such as groundnut oil, coconut oil, gingelly oil, pickles, biscuits, cotton towel, pillow cover, carpet, bedsheets and shoes produced by prisoners are on sale.

An official at the bazaar told TNIE, “The first day of sales touched Rs 40,000. Many employees are eagerly purchasing these products. We expect sales to increase. The bazaars have been functioning in central jails in Chennai, Salem, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Madurai, Vellore, Palayamkottai and Coimbatore.”

Another official said products made by prisoners are currently marketed in 33 state and central government offices in Chennai. The official highlighted that inmates of Madurai jail produce sarees, while those in Vellore manufacture footwear and belts. Salem and Coimbatore prisons produce steel products and ready-made garments.