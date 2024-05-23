Re-autopsy of ‘custodial torture’ victim held in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: The re-postmortem of the body of K Raja (44) of GRP Street, who allegedly died of custodial violence, was held at Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram on Wednesday. The body was exhumed at 6 am from the burial ground in the presence of district collector C Palani.
Raja was arrested by Villupuram taluk police and released after a few hours. Upon reaching home, he told his wife Anju that he was tortured in custody and showed injuries on his face and body. In a few minutes, Raja passed away.
Following this, his family filed a case at the Madras High Court, demanding a re-autopsy to prove that custodial torture was the cause of his death.
The HC, on May 17, issued an order approving the procedure and directed the district administration to hand over the report on the same day of the autopsy to the family members.
However, though the procedure ended by 5 pm, neither Raja’s body nor the report was handed over to the family on Wednesday.