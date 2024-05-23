Re-autopsy of ‘custodial torture’ victim held in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: The re-postmortem of the body of K Raja (44) of GRP Street, who allegedly died of custodial violence, was held at Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram on Wednesday. The body was exhumed at 6 am from the burial ground in the presence of district collector C Palani.

Raja was arrested by Villupuram taluk police and released after a few hours. Upon reaching home, he told his wife Anju that he was tortured in custody and showed injuries on his face and body. In a few minutes, Raja passed away.

Following this, his family filed a case at the Madras High Court, demanding a re-autopsy to prove that custodial torture was the cause of his death.