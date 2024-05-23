‘Tamil rich with codes on justice delivery, morality’

CHENNAI: Tamil is the only language abundant with codes on the justice delivery system, morality and character of human beings, said Supreme Court Justice MM Sundresh.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of court halls, judges’ chambers and bungalows in the Madras High Court on Wednesday, he said Tirukkural provides better guidelines on the justice delivery system.

“Tamil is abundant with literature on the justice delivery system. The language is synonymous with justice,” he said.

Citing couplets from Tirukkural, he stated that Tiruvalluvar does not belong to any particular religion or denomination and the saint-poet has not referred to any particular religion in his teaching.