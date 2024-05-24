15 Ramanathapuram fishers take test for licence for deep sea boat driving

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 15 fishermen in Ramanathapuram appeared for a test for a boat driving licence on Wednesday. The test culminated a week-long training programme, conducted by the fisheries department, including maneuvers to handle a rough sea and locating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), among others.



According to official sources, the training is a first of its kind initiative in Ramanathapuram, and is jointly organised by the Directorate of Incubation and Vocational Training in Fisheries (DIVF), Ramanathapuram, which is one of the units of the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. The programme is called 'Training Deep-Sea Fishing Techniques', and is spread across three phases. Aimed at promoting safe practices in deep-sea fishing, the first phase of training was held in November, 2023, which is also when the initiative was kickstarted, while the second phase of training was conducted earlier this year. The 15 fishermen that appeared for the test on Wednesday comprised the first batch of phase three. A total of 60 fishermen have participated in the programme so far.



Officials added that under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, a one-week training is to be provided to boat drivers at Uchipuli training site, especially for those engaging in deep-sea fishing. The training shall include one boat management and an engineering relation class, in addition to lessons on maneuvers to handle during rough sea conditions. The lessons are to be followed by a field test on boat handling supervised by fisheries' officials. On Wednesday, Deputy Director of Fisheries (Ramanathapuram) Prabavathy supervised the test. The licences will be provided based on the results.