1.5 tonnes of mangoes seized from fruit market in TN's Vellore

VELLORE : The Food Safety Division and Corporation Health Division of Vellore seized 1.5 tonnes of mangoes while conducting a surprise inspection at the shops and warehouses at Vellore fruit market on Thursday. It was reported that the mangoes were artificially ripened with chemical agents.

The fruit market is a bustling hub with 22 grocery stores and warehouses among which seven of them focus on wholesale and retail sale of mangoes. The inspection took place after the department received complaints from sources, regarding the artificial ripening of mangoes using chemical agents such as carbide and ethylene. Ripening the mangoes using these chemical methods poses potential health risks which prompted the department to put a ban on the use of these chemicals.

"District Food Safety Officer Senthilkumar along with his team conducted search at the warehouses. Upon the inspection, traders hurriedly closed five warehouses. In the remaining two warehouses, which were open, officials discovered the use of chemical stones to ripen the mangoes.

Subsequentlyf 1.5 tons of mangoes were seized," sources said.

Authorities also issued stern warnings to the traders, emphasising that legal action would be taken against those using chemical agents for ripening. The confiscated mangoes were then destroyed by being dumped in pits and treated with disinfectants. The Food Safety Department has announced plans for further surprise inspections to ensure compliance and protect public health.