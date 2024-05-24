Writing exams on July 12 & 13 will be difficult, say TNPSC aspirants

COIMBATORE: With Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) scheduling exams for two categories on July 12 and 13, several candidates said it will be difficult for them to attend both, and requested rescheduling of the second exam to a later date.

On March 28, TNPSC released the notification for Group I to fill seven positions such as deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, etc in 90 posts. On April 23, it released notification for group I-B and group I-C exam to fill two posts of assistant commissioner in HR and CE department and District Educational Officer (DEO) in School Education Department, in 29 vacant posts.

A candidate, V Harini from Salem district, who has applied for group I and I-C exams, told TNIE that the syllabus is the same for TNPSC group - I and I -B and I-C, and several aspirants applied for both the exams. “Group I-B and I-C will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on July 12 and group - I exam will be held from 9.30 am and 12.30 pm on July 13. As the exams are scheduled in the afternoon on consecutive days, we will face practical difficulties in attending them. Because the TNPSC will allocate exam centres in different districts and it will be difficult for us to reach there on time. TNPSC should conduct the exams at two weeks apart so that we can prepare.”

D Kamaraj, who has applied for group I-C exam, told TNIE that TNPSC gave 107 days to candidates to prepare for the group -I exam since releasing the notification. “But, TNPSC gave only 78 days to candidates who applied for group I-B and I-C exams. We cannot prepare the exam completely having fewer days. During previous exams, TNPSC had given more than 100 days to prepare for the exam,” he recalled.

He said TNPSC should give at least 30 days additionally to prepare exam. A candidate, M Kavitha in Coimbatore told TNIE, “When the syllabus is similar to both exams, TNPSC is conducting group I - B and I-C exams on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. But, group - I exam is in answer sheet method.

“In CBT, we do not know what we have written as answers online. If there is any doubt or mistakes in the questions, we cannot analyse the question and cannot appeal to the TNPSC about it. It is drawback. So, TNPSC should cancel CBT,” she urged. When asked about it, TNPSC chairman (in-charge) C Muniyanathan said he would consider their demands through his higher officials.