TN Governor Ravi to inaugurate conference of V-Cs in Nilgiris on May 27

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, who is also chancellor of state universities, will inaugurate a two-day conference of vice-chancellors of state-run and private universities at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam on May 27. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC, will deliver a special address and Ravi will deliver the presidential address.

Vice-chancellors of all state universities, private universities and central universities or institutions in the state will participate in the annual conference. A release from Raj Bhavan said the conference is aimed at improving the standards of higher education in the state and will discuss topics including research excellence, institution development, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for faculty members and promoting universal human values among others.

The conference will have four sessions on each day and the vice-chancellors of state universities will give presentations on best practices adopted by their universities. Students and scholars who have qualified in NET or UGC-CSIR tests and obtained Junior Research Fellowship will also share their experience.