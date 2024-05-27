CPCL expansion: Names left out of beneficiary list over protests, locals claim

NAGAPATTINAM: Several residents of three village panchayats here who parted with their lands for CPCL’s expansion project allege discrepancies in the survey undertaken by the district administration for arranging livelihood compensation for them under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. They alleged they were excluded from the list of beneficiaries for being part of demonstrations demanding compensation.

For about a year, the villagers of Panangudi, Narimanam and Gopurajapuram have been demanding livelihood compensation under the RFCTLARR Act for the 247 hectares of land they parted with for CPCL’s expansion project.

After months of protest, including them boycotting this year’s Lok Sabha election, the district administration undertook a survey of the beneficiaries and published the list at VAO offices and in newspapers. Several villagers, who identified themselves as beneficiaries, expressed disappointment over their exclusion.

“Many of our names, especially those who protested for days, were left out while many who did not even bother to act have been added,” said Valarmathy, a farm worker.

“Many of us who have been excluded have a modest background. Without compensation, we will lose out on livelihood,” said Kalaiselvi, another farm worker.

A Sakthivel, the secretary of CPCL land acquisition, land owners and farmers’ rehabilitation welfare association, said, “The district administration should act against those who conducted the survey improperly. We will move the courts otherwise.” According to sources, a total of 1,995 people from the three panchayats, including 1,664 farm workers, have been notified as beneficiaries.

When contacted, Nagapattinam RDO C Aranganathan told TNIE, “The individuals whose names have been left out can submit a petition stating the reasons for their eligibility and submit it on June 5 and 6. I would be visiting the panchayats for grievance redressal.”

The final list would be forwarded to the collector who would in turn send it to the commissioner of land administration, the RDO added.