EPS slams TNEB’s one-meter-per-house plan

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is planning to allow only one EB connection per house and has initiated a survey to pin down houses having multiple connections. He added that this move would put poor and middle-class citizens at a disadvantage since they are the ones who predominantly live in rented houses.

In an official statement, Palaniswami said 100 units of free power would be provided to both the house owner and the tenant if they have separate EB connections. However, as per reports, if the tenant vacates the house, the connection for their portion would be disconnected, leaving only the one used by the house owner. When another tenant moves into the same portion, the owner should apply for a new EB connection by paying the relevant fees. This additional wait time might result in the tenant leaving the place before the new connection is set up. Hence, owners might settle on sharing their own EB connection with tenants and collect a higher tariff from them, he noted.

Palaniswami highlighted that as per promises made by the DMK-led state government, even if a house has more than one EB connection, 100 units of free power should apply for all connections. Even when the tenant vacates, the connection for the portion should not be disconnected, he said. He pointed out that there are reports that the TNEB is planning to allow only one EB connection in commercial establishments and disconnect others. Palaniswami also said consumers should be informed in advance about power disconnection so they could pay their dues and avoid the same.