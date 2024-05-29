CM Stalin to take part in INDIA bloc meet on June 1

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will take part in the meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1 in New Delhi to chalk out the next course of action. He will leave for the capital on June 1. The meeting assumes significance as it takes place a few days ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

DMK sources said, “It is unclear whether the meeting will take place on June 1 or on June 2 since West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conveyed her inability to attend the meeting citing the last phase of polling in her state and the ongoing relief works after cyclone Remal.”

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that an online meeting of the party’s district secretaries and party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, and the booth agents will be held on June 1.