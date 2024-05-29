MKU syndicate members form convener panel to run varsity

MADURAI: The syndicate members of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) jointly formed a convener committee during the syndicate meeting held via virtual mode on Tuesday.

The convener committee will administer Madurai Kamaraj University till a new vice-chancellor is appointed.

In the presence of Principal Secretary to Higher Education Department A Karthik and ex-officio members, a syndicate meeting was held and the syndicate members jointly formed the convener committee, which comprises of The American College principal and syndicate member M Davamani Christober (academic council), MKU Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics professor and head B Mayil Vaganan (nominated professor) and senior principal scientist, CSIR - Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, professor S Vasudevan (governor’s nominee).

The convener committee, led by convener S Karmegam, Director of Collegiate Administration, will administer the university till a new vice-chancellor is appointed.

It may be noted that former vice-chancellor J Kumar, who resigned 11 months before the end of his tenure, was relieved of duties on May 13.