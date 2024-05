CHENNAI: Coming as a major relief to the biodiversity-rich corals reefs of Gulf of Mannar, the marine heatwave has eased with the Sea Surface Temperature (SST) dropping to 30 from a peak of 33.7°C, mainly due to heavy pre-monsoon showers and change in oceanic conditions.

In the middle of April, mass bleaching of corals was reported across all islands in the Gulf of Mannar, due to high SST. From the first week of April till May 18, several areas in the gulf were issued a red warning by the Coral Bleaching Alert System (CBAS) of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

TM Balakrishnan Nair, group director of Ocean Modelling, Applied Research & Services (OMARS), INCOIS, told TNIE, “This year, the number of marine heatwave days has increased three-fold along the Lakshadweep, Kerala and Gulf of Mannar, which has had an adverse impact on coral reefs and the marine ecosystem.”

According to sources in the forest department, although the SST has come down in the past 10 days, it is feared that the damage might already have been done. “A detailed underwater survey will be carried out shortly to assess the extent of coral bleaching and check whether there are any mortalities,” a senior official said.

The first rapid assessment was carried out in mid April in Thoothukudi, Mandapam and Palk Bay. The results indicated that mass bleaching had started. In particular, the massive coral genus Porites was found to be experiencing widespread bleaching. About 50% of Porites corals showed signs of bleaching; of this, 10% were found to be completely bleached. Fast-growing genera (branching corals) such as Acropora, Montipora and Pocillopora also showed early signs of bleaching.