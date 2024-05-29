Skeletal remains found in septic tank in TN's Sirkazhi

MAYILADUTHURAI: Skeletal remains, suspected to be of a woman were found in an empty septic tank on the premises of an under-construction building in Sirkazhi on Monday evening.

According to sources, a group of children, playing cricket in Sembathaniruppu village in Sirkazhi block on Monday, found bones inside the 10-ft deep septic tank when they entered the construction site to retrieve a ball. The children informed villagers who notified the police. The under-construction house belongs to P Kesavan (49), a native of Nangur.

The police, who arrived at the spot, cordoned off the area at night. On Tuesday morning, a forensic team collected evidence. They found a saree leading to suspicion that the bones could be of a woman. The skeletal remains were sent for further analysis.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.