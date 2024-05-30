Expired biscuits: Three Aavin officials questioned

ERODE: A day after expired biscuits were seized in Gobichettipalayam, officials of the food safety department on Wednesday questioned three officials of Aavin dairy in Chithode from where the consignment was dispatched.

M Kavikumar, designated officer of food safety department of Erode (in-charge), held an inquiry with E Malathi, Quality Control Manager of Aavin, V Babu, AGM of the plant and G Manivannan, AGM of Marketing.

M Sivasubramaniam, president of the Erode unit of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association, the complainant, also appeared for investigation. Speaking to reporters, Kavikumar said, “We have inquired with the officials of Aavin about this matter. Based on the documents, further action will be taken after investigation.” The Aavin management is also conducting a parallel investigation in the matter.