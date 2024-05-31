37k candidates expected to appear for TNPSC Group IV exam in Vellore

VELLORE: A coordination meeting, led by Vellore Collector V R Subbulaxmi, was held on Thursday to discuss preparations for the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Service Competitive Group IV exams, which are scheduled for June 9.

In the district, the exams will be conducted across six centres—Vellore, Katpadi, Anaicut, KV Kuppam, Gudiyattam, and Pernampet— with as many as 130 examination halls. A total of 36,705 candidates are expected to appear for the exams.

As per press release, 130 principal invigilators and 130 invigilators have been appointed, ensuring each examination hall is staffed with one of each. Additionally, 11 flying squad teams, led by officials of the rank of deputy collector and tahsildar, have been formed to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

The question papers will be stored in the district treasury, Katpadi sub-treasury, and Gudiyattam sub-treasury, with the district treasury officer overseeing their safekeeping. Forty-eight mobile units will transport the question papers and fire rescue vehicles and personnel will be stationed at the treasuries to handle emergencies, said the collector.

After the exam, a security team of a deputy tahsildar, a sub-inspector and an armed guard, will ensure the safe transport of answer sheets to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Also, a police guard will be deployed in each examination hall.

Tangedco has been instructed to provide an uninterrupted power supply on the examination day and night. Municipalities and town panchayats were asked to ensure the cleanliness of examination centres and the provision of drinking water.

Special buses will be arranged by the transport department to ensure the candidates reach the examination centre on time from the bus stations. The Revenue Divisional Officers are instructed to oversee the completion of all arrangements before the exam day.