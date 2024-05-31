Reports on new traffic violation rules baseless: TN government

CHENNAI: The transport department on Thursday clarified that the state government has not received any communication about new regulations related to transport violations which will come into effect from June 1, which was reported by a section of the media.

Recently, New Delhi-based media houses reported that the union government had amended provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, according to which individuals involved in accidents before turning 18 years of age would not be issued a driving licence until the age of 25.

An official stated that the state government has not received any notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through official channels. “Even if MoRTH had issued such a notification, it would only take effect after the state amends the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules.”

The reports had claimed that parents allowing their children to drive would face a penalty of Rs 25,000, and the vehicle’s registration certificate would be suspended in the event of an accident. It was also reported that applicants could obtain driving licences through driving schools instead of RTOs.

However, officials noted that the penalty for parents who allow their minor children to drive was already amended in 2019, but the restriction on issuing a driving licence until the age of 25 has not been included.