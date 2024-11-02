Education offices not shifted from school campuses in Coimbatore despite DEE order

COIMBATORE: Citing disturbance in the daily functioning of schools in the city and students’ safety, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) had ordered that education offices be relocated from the schools’ campus by April this year. However, this process is still in lethargy with not even a single office being shifted in the district despite an office being in a dilapidated state, sources said.

Block Education Offices (BEOs) have been operating at the elementary and middle schools in Perur, SS Kulam, Sulur, Thondamuthur, and other areas in Coimbatore for a while. District Education Office (DEO) for primary schools and DEO for private schools have been functioning in the campus of Kuniyamuthur government higher secondary school and Ondipudur government higher secondary school in the city respectively, as per sources.

Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Association District Secretary C Arasu told TNIE that the DEE had strictly instructed that education offices be relocated from the school campus as it disturbs the schools’ administration due to people constantly visiting the office.

“As per the order, district educational officers should relocate the office to the rental building. The rent will be fixed by the Public Works Department by the end of the academic year( 2023-24). However, not even a single office has not been shifted in the district, even months after the academic year began,” he said. He pointed out that education offices in other districts have been relocated.

“For instance, the DEO for primary schools, functioning in Kuniyamuthur school is in dilapidated condition. Cracks have appeared on the building’s pillar, wires are hanging out in the rooms’ switchboards, among other issues. Staff are forced to work with constant fear that the building may collapse. Even this office has not been relocated so far,” he said.

“Teachers in Mettupalayam, Annur, etc. face difficulties in plying to the DEO at Kuniyamuthur, which is located a five-kilometre distance from Town Hall, amid the heavy traffic. It should be relocated back to Town Hall,” he urged.

A corporation school teacher told TNIE, “In particular, ration shop and corporation’s ward office are functioning in the corporation’s school campus citing space shortage. As a result, many persons come to the campus frequently. It is challenging for us to ensure the students’ safety,” she said.

When questioned about the issue, a top educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE, “We have been trying to find rental buildings but we were unable to find suitable places. We will continue to search for a rental building for these offices.”