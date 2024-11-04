Coonoor landslips stall vehicles for hours, 1 hurt

COIMBATORE: Traffic along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor ghat road came to a grinding halt on Saturday night due to multiple landslips near Burliyar following heavy rain. According to sources, Jabamalai, a 58-year-old woman from Bharath Nagar, was injured in a landslip and was admitted to the Coonoor Government Hospital.

Nilgiris district received a total rainfall of 1,395mm, with Kotagiri recording the highest rainfall of 138mm, followed by Kilkotagiri (143mm), Coonoor (105mm) and Burliyar (123mm). The district received an average rainfall of 48.13mm.

Motorists spent more than three-and-a-half hours stranded along the national highway amid the heavy rain that started at 10 pm on Saturday. “We waited in the car for three hours and there was no announcement from the police or fire and rescue services about when the road would be cleared,” said Manoj, a resident of Kerala.

Coonoor fire and rescue services personnel, along with revenue, police and state highways staff cleared rocks that rolled down from the hills, debris and trees from the road. “We cleared 15 trees, rocks and loose soil using earth movers.

The work got delayed due to continuous rain and frequent vehicle movement. Minor landslides occurred in more than 10 places. Traffic resumed at 2.30 am,” said a member of the Coonoor fire and rescue services department.

On Sunday, a major landslip occurred at Anaipallam near Manjur. Six houses were partially damaged in Coonoor and Kotagiri taluks. A total of 16 fallen trees were cleared at Kundha, Coonoor and Kotagiri taluks. Due to the landslides, Southern Railway cancelled the Nilgiri Mountain Railway service till Tuesday.