Attack on PMK man sparks tension between two groups in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A recent attack on a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary near Chidambaram has led to rising tensions between two villages, with police deployed in both areas.

According to police, A Suriya (28), A Ajay (26), S Anandaraj (30), K Vignesh (26) and S Anand (27) from Manjakollai village were boozing at a cemetery in P Udaiyur village on Friday night.

V Saravanamorthy (26), K Kavi Varman (21), U Anburaj (25), K Kathiravan (25), Premkumar (20), and Vikraman (24) from P Udaiyur, were also drinking at the site. Subsequently, a heated argument broke out between the two groups. A Chellathurai (28), a PMK functionary, arrived at the spot to support the Manjakollai group, and sustained severe injuries in the physical confrontation that ensued. The rest of the men fled the scene.

Locals spotted an injured Chellathurai and rushed him to the Cuddalore GH. Bhuvanagiri police filed a case based on his complaint, charging six youngsters from P Udaiyur under five sections, leading to their arrest the same day. In response, PMK cadre, joined by Chellathurai’s relatives staged a protest on Sunday, blocking Vriddhachalam-Chidambaram Road at the Manjakollai bus stop demanding arrests.

Chidambaram sub-division DSP T Augustin Joshua Lamech engaged in discussions with protesters. Following assurances from police, the crowd dispersed. During the protest, one of Chellathurai’s kin damaged flagpoles belonging to the PMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), claiming these flags were causing conflicts. Police intervened and assured that the revenue department would address the issue of removing the flagpoles.