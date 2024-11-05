Flagpole work at Coimbatore temple halted as Podhu Dikshitars protest

CUDDALORE: The Chidambaram sub court on Monday issued an order halting the flagpole renovation at the Thillai Govindaraja Perumal Temple, located on the Natarajar temple premises, for 15 days. The decision follows the objections raised by Podhu Dikshitars, who are up against the works initiated by the temple trustees with the support of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department.

The trustees of the Thillai Govindaraja Perumal Temple, on Sunday evening, began preparations to replace the flagpole in front of the sanctum with support from the HR&CE department. The Podhu Dikshitars gathered at the site, opposing the work due to ongoing legal matters concerning the temple’s Brahmotsavam festival.

The trustees said the flagpole is in a state of disrepair, prompting HR&CE to authorise its replacement. “We planned to perform the Palalayam ritual on Monday as part of the flagpole renovation works and were making arrangements for it,” the trustees said. In response, the dikshitars argued that cases related to the temple are pending in the high court, and referenced to court judgments from 1860. The discussions ended without a resolution.

On Monday morning, HR&CE officials, along with the trustees and a sthapati, arrived at the temple to commence the flagpole work. Police officers, led by Cuddalore SP R Rajaram, were deployed for security. The dikshitars again intervened, stopping the trustees’ puja and requested further discussion at the deputy superintendent of police office in Chidambaram. There, it was agreed to follow the court’s directive.

Later in the day, Judge R Karthikeyan issued an interim order to halt all work at the temple for 15 days.

Podhu dikshitars’ lawyer G Chandrasekhar said, “The dikshitars filed a case on October 23 regarding the flagpole. During the hearing, the trustees said the flagpole was damaged. The judge then issued an order prohibiting any work for the next 15 days.”

He further said, “The judge instructed the HR&CE and the trustees’ lawyers to submit an affidavit ensuring no work would be carried out. The court also warned of contempt charges if the order is violated. The flagpole is a key piece of evidence in the Brahmotsavam case, and we believe that the renovation is a pretext to remove it.”