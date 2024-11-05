Rain causes shallot prices to go up in Maduari market, a kilo sold at 90 rupees in retail

MADURAI: The price of shallots (small onion) has shot up in the Madurai market by almost two-fold due to poor arrival. As a kilogramme of shallots was sold at Rs 90 in the retail market on Monday, traders stated that the recent heavy rainfall has spoiled the new harvest, forcing them to rely on old stocks. The lack of proper cold storage facilities add to the misery of the traders, who find it difficult to store the stocks.



While the price of shallots were around Rs30-Rs 50 per kg in retail, and much less in the wholesale market last week, on Monday, shallots were sold at Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale onion market, and at Rs 90 per kg in retail at the Mattuthavani Central Market. Whereas, among small traders, the prices went above Rs 100 per kg across the district.



Speaking to TNIE, Ismail, an office bearer of wholesale onion traders association in Madurai, said, "Shallot stocks for Madurai arrives from Theni, Dindigul and Virudhunagar districts. However, sporadic rainfall in these districts hit the recent harvest, leaving us to rely on the old stocks, which the farmers had kept in storage facilities. Owing to the rain and drop in arrival, the prices have increased by around Rs 20-Rs 30 per kg, and the price is likely to drop once the arrival gets stabilised in Madurai."



When asked about the current situation in retail markets, Chinnamayan, president of the Central market All Traders Association in Mattuthavani, said, "Usually, the central market receives nearly 10 tonnes of shallots on a daily basis. However, the numbers have dropped by 30%-40% now, due to rain damaging the new harvest. Only old stocks are being brought to the market for sales. Meanwhile, the prices of other vegetables have remained unchanged since last week."



He further pointed out that the Mattuthavani market lacks proper storage facilities, causing hardships for the vegetable traders. Though the agriculture marketing department has asked the traders to use the available storage facility in SIPCO, located opposite to the market, traders have urged the officials to establish a facility inside the market to aid them. He also urged the corporation to relay the roads inside the central market as the present ones have been damaged, and troubles commuters, particularly during the rainy season.