Girl on trip to Puducherry raped by auto driver, tourists

PUDUCHERRY: A 16-year-old Mumbai girl, who came to Puducherry for a trip along with her parents last week, was allegedly kidnapped and raped, first by an auto driver and then by a group of tourists, after she stepped out of the house due to a tiff with her parents. She was spotted on Puducherry Beach Road on November 1, after police launched a search for her based on a missing complaint filed on October 31.

The Grand Bazaar police have arrested an auto driver from Kotakuppam in Villupuram and three other men from Chennai. They are on the lookout for another man from Chennai.

According to police sources, the girl, who had been staying at a relative’s house with her parents, left the house at 9.10 pm on October 30 after an argument with her parents. Police sources said that she then boarded an auto when the driver, Khawaja Moinuddin (34) of Kottakuppam, told her that he would show her around Puducherry.

Girl shares details of sexual assault with CWB team

Investigations revealed that sensing her vulnerability and recognising that she did not know the place and roads well, Moinuddin allegedly gave her alcohol and took her to his house in Kottakuppam where he allegedly raped her.

She was then dropped off near the Puducherry beach road where she was found by four tourists, still under the influence of alcohol. According to police, they took her to Chennai, raped her and dropped her at the same location in Puducherry.

Her parents and relatives who had launched a search for her, lodges a complaint with the Grand Bazaar police station on October 31 evening. A case of kidnapping was registered initially.

A police patrol team found the girl wandering on Puducherry beach road on November 1. A medical examination of the girl found signs of sexual assault. She then underwent counselling by a Child Welfare Board team where she revealed the details of her sexual assault.