Man murders relative for sexually assaulting son in Madurai

MADURAI: A 28-year-old man was murdered by his relative for allegedly sexually assaulting the latter's minor son here on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 2 am when the father of the 9-year-old boy had a heated argument with the man, before assaulting him later in the day.

Unaware of the fact that he had killed the man, the boy's father went to Keerathurai police station and confessed to the assault. Soon after, a police team reached the spot, and found the man dead. His body was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for postmortem, sources said.

It is learnt that the boy's father told the police that he had spotted the deceased sexually assaulting his son late on Monday. He rescued his son and took him home. However, as the child experienced pain, he took him to the GRH, along with his wife, before going to the deceased's house.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased, a daily wage labourer in Tiruppur, was in Madurai for Deepavali holidays. The boy's father, a tricycle driver in the city, did not visit the man with an intention to murder him. However, he committed the murder allegedly in a fit of rage, after the deceased claimed that he would continue to sexually assault the boy in the future.