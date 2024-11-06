Tamil Nadu’s power demand set to rise to 23,013 MW by 2026-27: CEA report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s power demand is expected to rise to 23,013 MW by 2026-27, as per the 20th Electricity Survey Report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), submitted recently to the Union government. This will be a more than 50% jump in 10 years compared to the 14,823MW peak demand in 2016-17. According to the report, at 23,013 MW, Tamil Nadu will continue to record the highest power demand among southern states, followed by Karnataka (20,066 MW), and Andhra Pradesh (16,262 MW).

The report recommended setting up of additional transmission lines to ensure that the state can meet its growing power demand. Currently, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) faces challenges in transmitting power from southern districts to northern parts of the state. New transmission projects are in the pipeline to address this, but issues in land acquisition and legal challenges have led to delays in the execution of projects.

“The survey aims to support the expansion of transmission network based on future electricity demand and new generation capacities. For effective transmission planning, it is essential to consider peak demand projections, seasonal and monthly demand variations, and daily changes in electricity needs, as these factors impact power flow on transmission lines throughout the year,” the report said.

With the growing share of Renewable Energy (RE) in the grid, the report also emphasised the importance of factoring in RE generation patterns in transmission planning. The report noted that power flows on transmission lines can shift significantly with RE variation, causing the state that usually exports power during high RE output to become an importer during low RE output period.