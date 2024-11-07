Drain system seems to be working, but tougher test remains

CHENNAI: This may sound cynical or even a shade perverse, but the deluges, landslides and cyclonic storms that are increasingly visited upon us by the vagaries of climate change, while presenting incumbent governments with a humungous challenge, also offer them the singular opportunity to prove themselves afresh and renew and galvanise the confidence of the people in them.

There is, so to speak, a fair-weather-friend opportunity in foul weather, with the potential for handsome electoral dividends. A flood or cyclone, combatted vigorously and efficiently, could actually end up sweeping away the lapses, inefficiencies or vulnerabilities of a government on other fronts and become the supervening gamechanger, come election time. On the flipside, such efficient and dramatic calamity management can distract attention from, and detract from the legitimate appreciation of the systematic and sustained good work being done by a government towards a transformative change in the lives of the people.

What distinguishes the current Tami Nadu government’s exertion in this crucial area is that it proceeds in deliberate steps and calibrated policy terms beyond, or in addition to, the ad hoc measures to meet the sudden fury of cyclonic weather.

Already the stormwater drainage scheme was being given a push and kept constantly in public focus by Chief Minister MK Stalin himself and did seem to serve Chennai well during the heavy downpour in mid October and stand up in good, even if not in full, measure to that downpour, particularly a single day of intense precipitation.

The response of the Corporation to distress calls from flood afflicted areas seemed by and large quick and efficient. Heavy duty pumps, apparently installed at 113 locations in the city, managed to keep many streets, which were under water for long the last time round, flood free. The renewed drainage system was spared a tougher test, and possibly further embarrassment, because on the forecast big red-alert day, the depression shifted course and headed for the Andhra coast.