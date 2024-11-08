Modern steam kitchen unit at Valparai GH to be shifted to Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The district health department has decided to shift the modern kitchen facility that is in disuse at Valparai Government Hospital to the district headquarters hospital in Pollachi.

The steam cooking facility was installed at Valparai Government Hospital four months ago under the National Health Mission scheme. However, the facility has not been in use allegedly due to manpower shortage.

Meanwhile, the district headquarters hospital at Pollachi is in need of a such a facility for patients. Based on their request, the setup is being shifted to the Pollachi Government Hospital, sources said.

An official said, “The Pollachi government hospital has 460 beds and almost 400 beds are occupied. Preparing food for patients thrice a day is now managed manually. Hence, they demanded a modern steam cooking unit. The unit available at Valparai GH, established at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, is to be shifted to Pollachi GH as per an official order. Once they ensure basic arrangements, the unit will be shifted.”

Establishing the kitchen unit was discussed in the Patient’s Welfare Committee meeting held at the Pollachi GH on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Sub-Collector A Catherine Saranya. Other officials like the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services NN Rajasekaran, Pollachi GH Medical Superintendent E Raja took part.

In the meeting, the hospital administration also demanded road safety and speed control measures in front of the hospital premises as it is located on the Dindigul national highway. They also demanded for evicting encroachments around the campus, a mobile unit for blood bank, a battery operated car for patients among others.

A special camp for registering Unique Disability Identity cards for differently abled people was also held at the hospital premises. Pollachi MP K Eswarasamy, Municipality chairperson and others participated. The camp was jointly organised by the hospital and the district’s differently-abled welfare department. As many as 120 beneficiaries attended the camp. 43 people received the Unique Disability Identity cards.