No fertiliser shortage at cooperative societies: Minister KR Periyakaruppan

CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan said cooperative banks have disbursed loans to the tune of several crores of rupees to farmers and there is also no shortage of fertilisers at cooperative societies.

In a statement, Periyakaruppan said during 2021-2022, a total of 14.84 lakh farmers received loans amounting to Rs 10,292 crore. In 2022-2023, 17.43 lakh farmers received loans of Rs 13,442 crore, and 18.36 lakh farmers received Rs 15,542 crore for 2023-2024. From April 1 till November 1 this year, 8.62 lakh farmers received Rs 7,666 crore.

Periyakaruppan also said fertilisers have been adequately procured through a buffer stock mechanism. Between April 1 and November 6, about 77,797 MT of urea, 41,119 MT of DAP, 18,490 MT of MOP and 70,116 MT of complex fertilisers have been distributed to farmers. Further, 32,755 MT of urea, 16,792 MT of DAP, 13,373 MT of MOP, and 22,866 MT of complex fertilisers have stocked.