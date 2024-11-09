CM Stalin hands over Karunanidhi Tamil award to ex-UoM prof

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin presented the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award to former University of Madras Tamil professor M Selvarasan (78) on Friday. The award instituted by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil is annually conferred upon a scholar who contributes significantly to archaeology, numismatics, literature, linguistics, etc.

Stalin presented the award for 2024, which carries Rs 10 lakh, a citation, and a bronze statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, to Selvarasan at the secretariat. An official release said the professor has contributed to Tamil literature research and creative writing in Tamil.

Selvarasan has been a research guide for many students, and as many as 73 research studies were conducted under his supervision. Of them, 54 were on E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, K Anbazhagan, and others. He has also authored several research works and essays.

The CM also inaugurated school buildings, classrooms, and other projects in various parts of the state, constructed at a total cost of Rs 171.16 crore, through video conference at the secretariat on Friday. Furthermore, he handed over appointment orders to five persons, who were provided employment on compassionate grounds.

In total, 49 persons were appointed to various posts. 20 people, recruited as assistant engineers for various departments through Combined Engineering Service Examination, also received appointment orders. 246 people were recruited as assistant engineers.