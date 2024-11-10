Hold grama sabha meet on November 23, TN collectors told

CHENNAI: The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has written to collectors across the state to ensure that grama sabha meeting for village panchayats is convened on November 23.

The meeting was initially scheduled for November 1 but was postponed due to administrative reasons. The grama sabhas are to be held from 11 am in the wards on a rotational basis, a circular said.

The district administration must also ensure that residents are informed about the time and venue.

Details of the proceedings are to be uploaded on ‘Namma grama sabha’ mobile application followed by a detailed report that is to be sent to the Commissionerate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

As part of the agenda, monsoon preparedness works will be discussed, apart from honouring of panchayat staff and SHGs for good performance.

“Low-lying and vulnerable areas should be identified and smooth flow of water ensured,” the circular said. Relief centres should be equipped with basic amenities.

Panchayats which currently have ‘ODF plus aspiring’ status can declare themselves ‘ODF plus rising’ or ‘ODF plus model village’ if they meet the criteria.

A village which is sustaining its ODF status and has arrangements for both solid waste management and liquid waste management is declared ‘ODF plus rising’ and those that observe visual cleanliness, i.e., minimal litter, minimal stagnant wastewater, no plastic waste dump in public places are categorised ‘ODF plus model village’.