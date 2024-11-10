Minister R Lalitha inaugurates textile marketing centre at Puthiyamputhur

THOOTHUKUDI: Director of Textiles R Lalitha inaugurated a textile marketing centre in Puthiyamputhur, a hub for readymade garment industries in Thoothukudi, in the presence of Collector K Elambahavath, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah and other officials.

The director held a consultation meeting with members of the association to establish a market at the private land. He checked with officials of the stake holding departments about the available lands under the 'meichal porambokke' and HR&CE temple lands in Puthiyamputhur, and nearby villages such as Jambulingampuram and Saminatham. Lalitha also discussed implementing the project under the 'Namakku Naame' scheme, on behalf of the rural development and panchayat raj department.

Lalitha said that the textile industry has been a leading job provider only second to agriculture in rural areas. Tamil Nadu has a major stake in the country's production of textile goods like garments, readymade dresses and home textiles. The state had considered the petition of Ottapidaram MLA Shanmugaiah submitted to 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalamaichar' scheme, she said.

The officials led by the collector, and Lalitha took a glimpse of the readymade garment units, manufacturing process, designs, raw material supply, distribution methods, labourers, and wages provided by the Puthiyamputhur garment producers, distributors associations, and also visited the land under HR&CE and other porambokke lands for constructing a textile marketing centre.

DRO S Ajay Seenivasan, Ottapidaram panchayat union chairman L Ramesh, Madurai Regional Deputy Director of Textile Department K Thiruvasagar, District Industrial Centre (DIC) General Manager Swarnalatha, Mahalir Thittam Project Director Malliga, and other officials were present.