NH wing serves notices to remove building portions for flyover work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has served notices to a couple of building owners on Mettupalayam Road seeking them to remove portions of their building that are protruding towards the road in view of the Saibaba Colony flyover works.

The highways department began the Saibaba Colony flyover project’s construction works on September 14, 2024. The flyover spanning 975 metres long and 16.61 metres wide is being constructed on the Mettupalayam Road starting from the Alagesan Road and ending at the MTP Road Bus Terminus near the Eru Company at an estimated cost of about Rs 75 crore. The flyover will have a total of 23 pillars and 22 decks.

As part of the first phase of the flyover project, Mettupalayam Road in front of MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market and New Bus Terminus was dug for carrying out basement and pillar construction work by the highways department officials and they have finished constructing about five pillars on the stretch and are planning to move on to the next phase of the project.

As the works are carried out at a brisk pace, the officials are all set to begin the approach ramp works for the flyover on the NH Road soon.

For this, several buildings protruding near the road need to be razed for about three feet to make way for the service road near the flyover’s ramp. Hence, the highways department served notices to the building owners in this regard and asked them to remove protruding elements at once.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the state highways department, said, “We already intimated the concerns of building owners about the protruding problem a long time ago when we began the flyover works. An official notice was also served to them a few days ago to remove the structures that are protruding towards the road by themselves as they constructed buildings violating the rules by not leaving any setback area between the building’s front side and the road. Now, some of them have started removing the structures and demolishing a portion of the buildings by themselves.”