Tamil writer Indira Soundar Rajan falls at his house, passes away at 65

MADURAI/CHENNAI: Tamil novelist and short story writer Indira Soundar Rajan (P. Soundararajan), well known for his mystery and supernatural stories, passed away after accidentally slipping and falling inside his house in TVS Nagar on Sunday morning. He was 65.

Sources said the author had been suffering from several health-related ailments. Soundar Rajan is survived by his wife, Radha, and two daughters.

Soundar Rajan’s widely recognized work in Marmadesam (Land of Mystery) a Tamil mystery anthology television show brought his literary writings to the forefront in 1996. Inspired by the success of the show, the author pursued the supernatural genre and went on to pen hundreds of short stories, several novels, scripts for television shows, and screenplays for a few films.

A native of Salem, he had worked with the TVS Group of Companies and later contributed to the company’s in-house magazine for several years. Over the next three decades, he penned numerous notable works under the pseudonym Indira, which he chose from his mother’s name.

Most of his narratives dealt with themes of the supernatural, divine intervention, and reincarnation. He had said that his childhood fascination with mysteries and the supernatural inspired him to write such stories. Though renowned for a specific genre, the author also explored societal issues in his works. Of these, he had said that Ranga Nadhi and Athipookal brought him the most fulfillment.

CM expresses condolences

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin offered deep condolences to the family members of Indira Soundar Rajan on Sunday. In his message, Stalin praised the author’s literary contributions and his skill in blending history with contemporary themes.