Cops to focus on easing traffic on arterial roads, to remove encroachments in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The city police has now shifted focus on reducing accidents and solving traffic congestion on arterial roads. For this, they are making some changes in regular traffic movement on these roads including the Avinashi road. Police Commissioner S Lakshmi told TNIE that she has instructed officials to clear roadside encroachments under this.

Sources said, traffic congestion is a significant issue and often leads to increased accidents. The police are currently making changes to improve roads. For example, in Kumar Nagar junction on Avinashi road, heavy vehicles moving towards Tiruppur from Valayankadu road are not allowed to directly enter Avinashi road. They are allowed to take a left from Avinashi Road and take a U-turn at the Commissioner’s office junction. Similarly, the thoroughfare between Avinashi Road and Angeripalayam has been changed to one-way.

Speaking to TNIE, Lakshmi, said, “We are now focusing on reducing traffic congestion on city roads. For this, we are making necessary traffic changes on main roads like Avinashi road, Palladam road, Dharapuram road, and PN road. We are experiencing some improvement in flow of traffic with these changes and it also reduces accidents. We are also looking into improving flow of traffic on other major roads.”

“We have also identified areas where there is no space for pedestrians to walk, on main roads, mostly due to encroachments. We have instructed the traffic police to make space for the public to walk safely without waiting for the corporation to remove these encroachments,” she added.