Madras High Court reserves orders on ex-DGP’s plea for power supply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved its orders on the writ appeal filed by retired Special DGP Rajesh Das, seeking to set aside the order of a single judge who had refused to restore power supply to a bungalow at Thaiyur near Kelambakkam, for which, he and his separated wife IAS officer Beela Venkatesan, are claiming rights.

After the arguments were completed, a division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji reserved the orders on Monday. Rajesh Das was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a woman IPS officer. He has been fighting for control over the bungalow.

Das had moved the appeal against the single judge’s order passed in June this year on his petition praying for restoration of power supply to the bungalow. He stated that he has been repaying the bank loan and that the bungalow is under his possession. Disconnecting the supply under the influence of Beela Venkatesan is an illegal act, he said.

However, senior counsel P Wilson, representing IAS officer Beela Venkatesan, contended that the electricity connection was in her name and she has rights to get it disconnected at her will.

The single judge, in the order, stated that the termination of power supply was carried out at the instance of Beela Venkatesan and the petitioner is not a consumer for the service connection and the request for mandamus cannot be sustained.