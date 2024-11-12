PIL against Chennai flyover scam withdrawn, court allows reclaim of deposit

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to reinstate the case concerning an alleged flyover construction scam in Chennai between 1996 and 2001, during the DMK regime, against the current Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Cabinet colleague K. Ponmudy, was withdrawn on Tuesday.

The counsel for the petitioner, Manickam Athappa Goundar, a Coimbatore-based entrepreneur and activist, sought the court’s permission to withdraw the petition, stating that Goundar was unwilling to continue with the case for personal reasons.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, accepted the withdrawal and allowed Goundar to reclaim the Rs. 1 lakh deposit made per the court's direction to demonstrate his bona fide intention in filing the petition.

The PIL, originally filed in April 2024, called for quashing the Assembly Speaker’s 2006 decision to revoke the 2005 sanction that permitted prosecution of the late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the late former Minister Ko Si Mani, Stalin, and Ponmudy in connection with the 2001 flyover scam. The petition also sought fresh prosecution against the accused.