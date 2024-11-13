Indian Medical Association condemns brutal attack on doctor in Chennai

NEW DELHI: Condemning the brutal stabbing of a government doctor on duty in Chennai, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said strong deterrent legislations, exemplary punishments, and proactive safety measures are the need of the hour.
The medical profession of the country is deeply disturbed and is sceptical of the remedial measures on this ever-recurring violence. Only a comprehensive overhaul of the security atmosphere in the hospitals could restore the confidence of doctors. The nation owes this to its doctors,” said IMA National President Dr. R V Asokan and Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General, in a statement.
Noting that the attack on Dr Balaji, an oncologist surgeon, who was stabbed seven times by the son of a patient, who died of stage four cancer of the ovaries, has stunned the medical profession of the country.
“No amount of superficial damage control exercises by governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country. Strong deterrent legislations, exemplary punishments, and proactive safety measures are required now and here,” the statement said.
All governments have been put on notice of this heinous crime, they added.
Apart from IMA, which has over 3 lakh members, the junior doctors’ wing of IMA also condemned the brutal attack.
The Federation of All India Medical Association and the United Doctors Front (UDF) also condemned the “attack in the strongest terms.”
“FAIMA extends its full support to the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) and Tamil Nadu Medical Association as they advocate for immediate protection and accountability. We stand united with them in demanding swift, decisive actions to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such attacks from recurring.”
FAIMA, which also spearheaded the strike call to protest the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor in August, said that this tragic incident is a stark reminder of the escalating violence faced by healthcare professionals across the nation, which has reached intolerable levels.
They also demanded increased strengthened security and enforcement of the Healthcare Professionals Protection Act.