Lack of bus services: Photo of students hanging onto bus ladder triggers uproar in TN

DHARMAPURI: A photo of students hanging onto a private bus’ back ladder to commute to their college has triggered outrage among the public in Palacode regarding the lack of buses plying in rural areas. The residents had submitted several complaints to the authorities about this shortage of bus services, in the past few months, but no concrete action ensued.

Most of the private buses that were designated to pass by Pulkarai, Somanahalli, Kaduchettipatti and other villages, ceased to stop at these rural issues, especially since the inauguration of the Adhiyamankottai-Hosur National Highway. The buses changed routes and use the National Highway now, instead of traversing through the villages.

Speaking to TNIE, P C Arumugam, a resident from Palacode, said, “About 2,000 youth studying in various colleges across Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri district reside in the villages here. There are thousands of others moving to and fro between the two districts for livelihood reasons. The reduction in number of bus services in our region has dealt us a severe blow.”

Referring to the viral photo of students hanging onto the ladder, S Shanmugam, another resident, said, “It is a dangerous situation. People are cramming themselves into whatever space is available. More TNSTC or private bus services must be introduced at least during mornings and evenings, for the benefit of rural Palacode.”

Responding to the concerns, officials at the Regional Transport office said, “We are monitoring the situation closely. We have already issued warnings to the private buses. Even last week, we had seized a bus that failed to follow the designated route.”